Citigroup Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

