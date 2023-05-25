Citigroup Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

