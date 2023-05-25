Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,801 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navient by 88.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

