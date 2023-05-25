Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after acquiring an additional 387,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,966,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,907,000 after purchasing an additional 318,269 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,816 shares during the period. Finally, Plustick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,784,038 shares of company stock worth $3,686,949. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.