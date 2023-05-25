Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.