Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.