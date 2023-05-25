Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 0.5 %

FIVE stock opened at $185.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.42. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.