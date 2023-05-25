Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,063 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,914 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

