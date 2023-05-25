Citigroup Inc. Sells 338,596 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Biohaven by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

