Citigroup Inc. Sells 53,470 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 618,340 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter worth $667,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 150.0% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCRD opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

