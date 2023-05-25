Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,019 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $5,758,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $7,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRX opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRX. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

