Citigroup Inc. Sells 84,236 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCAA opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.13.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
