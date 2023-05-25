Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

