Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

