Daniel Sturman Sells 9,530 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $377,769.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,840,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.
RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
