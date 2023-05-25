David Mh Matthews Sells 6,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $519,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,601.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $126,263.00.

On Monday, February 27th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

