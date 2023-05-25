Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.86.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DE opened at $354.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.91 and its 200 day moving average is $409.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.