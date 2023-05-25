Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.11. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 403,601 shares.

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $910.83 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

