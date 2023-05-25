Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,920 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $78,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $373.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.48 and its 200-day moving average is $442.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.