Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 37,965 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $77,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.04 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

