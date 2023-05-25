Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 44,550 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $78,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,402,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after buying an additional 166,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

