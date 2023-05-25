Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $78,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 44,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

