Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $74,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 1.3 %

ETR opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.40.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.