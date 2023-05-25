Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 31,285 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $81,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

