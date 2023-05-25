Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 33,037 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $80,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

SLAB opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

