Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,613 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $78,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,095 shares of company stock worth $4,929,340. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $80.00.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

