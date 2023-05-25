Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 63,372 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $76,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

