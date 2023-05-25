Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 661,522 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $81,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,356,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 361,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 244,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

