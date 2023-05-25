Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 90,723 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $72,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

