Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $77,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

