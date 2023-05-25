Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $79,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $6,603,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $117.72 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $180.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $1,270,556. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

