Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $78,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 153,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.04 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,705. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

