Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $75,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

