Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,567,939 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $72,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.