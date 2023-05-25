Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,476,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $78,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,068,000 after acquiring an additional 471,200 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,257,000 after acquiring an additional 311,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

