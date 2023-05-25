Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,978,237 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $77,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 31.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

