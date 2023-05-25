Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,818,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $76,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FE opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.