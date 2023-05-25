Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.54 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $73,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $107.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.