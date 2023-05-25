Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.74 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $73,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,639,815. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

