Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.28 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,739,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $74,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 573,397 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,949,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 4.4 %

MOD opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.