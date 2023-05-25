Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.84 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $74,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 249,243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 116.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

