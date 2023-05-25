Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.30 Million Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of S&T Bancorp worth $75,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

