Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.40 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $76,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 41.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 342.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

