Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.85 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $77,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

