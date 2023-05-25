Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.56 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $78,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after buying an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,852,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

