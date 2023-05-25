Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.88 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $78,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

