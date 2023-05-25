Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $80.51 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,257,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $80,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

