Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $80.58 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $80,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

JKHY stock opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

