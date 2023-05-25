Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.55 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,623 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $81,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 313,528 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

COLM stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

