Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $80,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCII opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

